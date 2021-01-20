- P-notes investment climbs to 31-month high of Rs 87,132 cr in December
- Brent oil rises on weaker dollar though IEA cuts demand outlook
- Mis-selling, dividend tax change spur outflows from hybrid funds
- Sensex, Nifty soar 1.7% on US stimulus hope; HDFC, RIL and ICICI Bank gain
- BSE signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to create awareness about SME listing
- Spike in fertiliser sales boosts prospects for Coromandel International
- Sensex soars 834 points as bulls make a comeback on stimulus hopes
- Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues till March 31
- Lower taxes, opening of channels to aid volume recovery at United Breweries
- L&T Finance: Retail shift slowly playing out, credit cost remains a concern
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start on cards; Indigo Paints IPO to open today
Stock market LIVE updates: A total of 36 companies Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Havells India are set to announce their quarterly results today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Indigo Paints | Markets
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A total of 36 companies Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Havells India are set to announce their quarterly results today
IPO update
In the primary market, the three-day initial public offering of Indigo Paints will open for public subscription today. The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share for the initial share sale. Angel Broking has recommended 'subscribe' to the issue owing to the company's track record of consistent growth, differentiated products, and leveraged brand equity and distribution network. READ MORE
Global cues
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.53 per cent on the back of US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s push for a sizable fiscal relief package in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office later in the day.
Asian markets were mixed early Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 rose half a per cent in early trade Wednesday and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.13 per cent. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More