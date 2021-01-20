MARKET LIVE: Tepid start on cards; Indigo Paints IPO to open today

JUST IN
Stock market LIVE updates: A total of 36 companies Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Havells India are set to announce their quarterly results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: After a strong run-up yesterday, the Indian markets are set to make a cautious start on Wednesday, with the SGX Nifty trading 76 points down at 14,480 levels, at 7:30 AM. With the benchmark indices hovering near lifetime high levels and the SGX Nifty signaling a weak start, investors may today stick to stock-specific moves, while also tracking global cues and corporate results for market direction.

A total of 36 companies Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Asset Management Company, and Havells India are set to announce their quarterly results today

IPO update

In the primary market, the three-day initial public offering of Indigo Paints will open for public subscription today. The price band has been fixed at Rs 1,488-1,490 per share for the initial share sale. Angel Broking has recommended 'subscribe' to the issue owing to the company's track record of consistent growth, differentiated products, and leveraged brand equity and distribution network. READ MORE

Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.8 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.53 per cent on the back of US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen’s push for a sizable fiscal relief package in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office later in the day.

Asian markets were mixed early Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 rose half a per cent in early trade Wednesday and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.13 per cent. On the other hand, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

