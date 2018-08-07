MARKETS LIVE: Global trends to guide indices amid lack of domestic cues

Benchmark indices are likely to focus on global cues amid lack of domestic developments.

Asian stocks were largely steady on Tuesday, with worries over the US-China trade conflict offsetting support from earnings-led gains on Wall Street. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat.

Australian stocks dipped 0.2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.05 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.25 per cent.

Back home, mutual fund managers were seen going slow with their equity purchases in July, amid the benchmark indices surging to record highs. Equity schemes bought shares worth Rs 40 billion last month - the lowest since February 2017.

Net investments were 57 per cent lower than the preceding month's tally of Rs 92 billion and 67 per cent lower than the one-year monthly average of Rs 122 billion. Industry experts attribute the drop in equity investments to slowing inflows into equity schemes.