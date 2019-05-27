JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: F&O expiry, rupee, global cues top triggers for indices today

Catch all the live updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will take cues from March quarter earnings and global developments to trade on Monday.
 
On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 623 points to close at 39,435 levels while the broader Nifty50 added 187 points to settle at 11,844 levels.
 
Oil & Rupee
 
Oil prices rose on Monday as ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC kept markets relatively tight.
 
Brent crude futures were at $69.10 per barrel around 6 am, up 0.6 per cent, from their last close.
 
The domestic currency, on Friday, appreciated almost 50 paise to close at Rs 69.52 against Thursday’s close of Rs 70.01.
 
Global cues
 
Asia stocks edged up early on Monday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent with Japan’s Nikkei climbing 0.2 per cent. 
 
On Friday, US stocks edged up to 0.3 per cent higher. The Dow Jones gained 95 points to close at 25,586 while the S&P500 ended 4 points higher at 2,826 levels. The Nasdaq closed 9 points higher at 7,637.

(With inputs from Reuters)

