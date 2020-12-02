MCX gets Sebi approval for launch of futures trading in natural rubber

Leading commodity bourse on Wednesday said it has received approval from regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for the launch of in

"Today, we have received Sebi's approval to launch rubber future contracts," a senior official told PTI.

The exchange will launch the rubber futures at the earliest as this product holds special significance for market participants given the huge market size for in India in terms of production and imports, the official said.

The official also said rubber futures contracts will be available for compulsory delivery for investors who are keen to trade in rubber quality of 'Ribbed Smoked Sheets4' for a minimum lot size of 1 tonne.

The price to be quoted will be for 100 kg as per the ex-warehouse rates, exclusive of all sales and GST with the delivery centre at Palakkad in Kerala, the official added.

The launch of rubber will provide a hedging tool for stakeholders in the rubber value chain comprising growers, traders, exporters, importers and end-users like the tier industry.

The is the country's leading commodity exchange that offers futures and option trading in both agri and non-agricultural commodities.

