Near-term revenues may dip for realty sector amid coronavirus spread

The BSE Realty Index has been one of the worst sectoral performers over the past month, shedding more than 35 per cent of its value because of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the sector has been grappling with weak demand, economic disruption is expected to worsen the situation, impacting both residential and commercial segments.

India Ratings and Research expects residential demand may be suppressed in FY21 as well, given increasing downside risks to the country’s economic growth from the pandemic. The rating agency believes the demand-side risks, combined ...