Norway's Norges Bank buys MCX shares worth Rs 50 cr in open market

Norway's Norges Bank - Government Pension Fund Global on Tuesday bought 3.38 lakh shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for over Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Norges Bank -- Government Pension Fund Global acquired 3,38,000 shares, amounting to 0.7 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,482.59 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 50.11 crore.
On Tuesday, shares of MCX closed 1.39 per cent higher at Rs 1,478 per scrip at NSE.
MCX is India's first listed derivatives exchange that facilitates online trading of commodity derivatives.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 22:23 IST
