Now buy, sell Bitcoins via UPI in Indian currency on Unocoin

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin is the most crowded trade globally, says BofA Fund Manager Survey
Decoded: Here's how to tell the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
S&P, Dow Jones bring bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with crypto indexes
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
-
Homegrown crypto exchange Unocoin on Monday launched deposits via UPI wallets in the Indian currency for a faster top-up to buy and sell Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies on the platform.
To trade on the Unocoin platform, a minimum top-up of Rs 1,000 is required. The maximum that the user can deposit can range up to Rs 2 Lakh via UPI mode and Rs 1.5 crore via bank IMPS/UPI/NEFT/RTGS mode, the startup said in a statement.
During the recharge process through UPI account, on clicking on 'submit', the app will share a link via SMS that will help the user make the payment via UPI ID. One can also directly go to the UPI app to make the payment.
"There is still uncertainty among the prospective users regarding the usage of cryptocurrency in comparison to real money. We want all our users to have the ease of trading or exchanging on our platform," said Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and Co-Founder, Unocoin.
"While there were other modes of banking options available since the app's inception, UPI payment under INR deposits will add the convenience of instant and hassle-free proceedings," he added.
Started in 2013, Unocoin operates India's largest BTC-INR trading platform which enables the people to buy, sell, store, use and accept Bitcoin.
At its peak, Unocoin processed transactions worth more than Rs 2 billion per month for its more than 13 lakh customers.
Unocoin last month enabled FASTag payment services for its users. The application will support a top-up starting from a minimum of Rs 100 to a maximum of Rs 10,000 and unlimited transactions through the day, while ensuring that there is enough bitcoin in the user account to cover it.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU