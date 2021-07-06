Oil rises further on hopes of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks abandoned

-
ALSO READ
Markets underestimating oil demand; see Brent at $80: Goldman Sachs
Brent crude above $60 a barrel after over a year amid demand recovery
Rising global crude oil prices may spoil D-Street party, say experts
Brent oil benchmark hits 2-year high, WTI crude highest since 2018
Oil prices drift sideways as investors await OPEC+ decision on supply cuts
-
By Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after the previous day's rally, supported by expectations of a tighter market as output talks of OPEC+ nations were called off, but concerns that members may start to increase production capped gains.
Brent crude was up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.23 a barrel by 0052 GMT, after gaining 1.3% on Monday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.38 a barrel, up $1.22, or 1.6%, from Friday's close, having traded through a U.S. holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement.
Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.
"Expectations of OPEC+ not adding the extra supply to the market from August lent support on Monday, but investors are not keen to move in either direction from here due to uncertainty over actual actions by the OPEC+ members from next month," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that his country is committed to the current agreement with OPEC and its allies and does not want to see oil prices soaring above current levels to achieve stability.
He also said he hopes that in 10 days there could be a date for the next meeting.
OPEC+ agreed on record output cuts in 2020 to cope with a COVID 19-induced price crash.
The producers have been gradually easing the output restrictions, but a plan on Friday to lift output by about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from August to December 2021 and to extend the pact on a series of gradual output shifts to the end of 2022 was blocked by the UAE.
"The sticking point focuses on UAE production levels under more normal circumstances. This is an issue we would expect OPEC to resolve prior to the termination of the current agreement in April 2022," Alan Gelder, vice president at Wood Mackenzie, said in a report.
"These discussions will, however, likely prove difficult and protracted."
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU