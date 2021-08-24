REITs, InvITs to be included in Nifty indices from September 30: NSE

-
ALSO READ
'True and full account': Sebi to follow new format for its annual report
PowerGrid InvIT garners Rs 3,480 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
REITs, InvITs to disclose investor complaints on websites, exchange filings
GAIL set to kick off asset monetisation in oil sector by end of 2021-22
IndiGrid acquires 100 MW solar assets from FRV for Rs 660 crore
-
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts will be included in the Nifty indices from September 30, according to new eligibility criteria announced by the NSE.
Vinod Rohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT called it a very encouraging step from NSE.
"This would enable wider investor participation in REITs and consequently increased volumes, liquidity and better price discovery. REITs merit to be on the Nifty indices, and this move will assist in widening investor participation for REITs at par with other equity options in India," he added.
In a statement on Monday, the exchange said all equity shares, REITs and InvITs that are traded (listed and traded and not listed but permitted to trade) at the NSE are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices.
Under the current rules, only shares traded on NSE are eligible for inclusion in the Nifty indices.
REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are relatively new investment instruments in the Indian context but extremely popular in global markets.
While an REIT comprises a portfolio of commercial real assets, a major portion of which are already leased out, InvITs comprise a portfolio of infrastructure assets such as highways, power transmission assets.
As at March-end, total 15 InvITs and four REITs were registered. Of these, six InvITs and three REITs were listed on the stock exchanges.
These investment vehicles collectively raised close to Rs 55,000 crore in 2020-21, taking their net assets to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.
The funds were raised through initial offer, preferential issue, institutional placement and rights issue.
In addition, the eligibility criteria for Nifty pharma index has been revised.
In the semi-annual review of indices, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Investment Fin Co, Jindal Steel & Power, PI Industries and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) will be included in the Nifty Next 50 index.
Abott India, Alkem Labs, MRF, Petronet LNG and United Breweries will be dropped from the Nifty Next 50 index.
Apart from Nifty Next 50, changes have also been made in several indicies including Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250.
The index maintenance sub-committee of NSE Indices has decided to make the changes in eligibility criteria of Nifty indices and replacement of stocks in various indices. These changes will become effective from September 30, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU