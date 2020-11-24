Reliance Industries seeks LNG cargo for December delivery: Report

India's is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late December, two market sources said on Tuesday.

It is seeking the cargo for delivery into Hazira terminal over Dec. 24 to 31 in a tender that closes on Nov. 24, they added.

