Reliance Industries seeks LNG cargo for December delivery: Report

The company is seeking the cargo for delivery into Hazira terminal

Reuters  |  Singapore 

File photo of an LNG Terminal

India's Reliance Industries is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery in late December, two market sources said on Tuesday.

It is seeking the cargo for delivery into Hazira terminal over Dec. 24 to 31 in a tender that closes on Nov. 24, they added.

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 14:01 IST

