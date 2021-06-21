Rupee falls 24 paise to close at 74.1 against USD on risk averse sentiment

-
ALSO READ
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against the US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciattes 16 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee gains for 2nd straight session on positive equities, rises by 7 paise
-
The Indian rupee slumped 24 paise to breach the 74 per US dollar level on Monday as participants turned risk-averse.
At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.20 against the American currency, pared some initial losses and finally closed at 74.10, showing a fall of 24 paise over its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.86 against the American currency.
The local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.08 and a low of 74.28 against the greenback.
"The rupee started the week on negative note following risk averse sentiment and stronger dollar but in second half recovers from lower level as global equities started strengthening. For the short-term movement focus will remain on price action of dollar index, crude oil and capital flows," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Further, Spot USDINR could see long unwinding in the range of 74.30 to 74.50 following IPO-related and FDI-related inflows and risk-on sentiments, Parmar said adding that "the pair is having resistance at 74.30 and support at 73.67, the 50 days simple moving average."
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 92.04.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 230.01 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 52,574.46, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 63.15 points or 0.4 per cent to 15,746.50.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.16 per cent to USD 73.63 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,680.57 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU