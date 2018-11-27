Rupee ups by 8 paise to 70.79 against dollar on easing trade, crude prices

The recovered by 8 paise to close at 70.79 against the Tuesday on increased selling of the greenback by exporters and softening

traders said the rupee's rise was supported by dollar-selling by exporters and banks after the announced a mutually beneficiary agreement with the US.

At the Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the opened lower at 70.91 and lost further ground to hit a low of 71.02 on a stronger dollar, strengthening US yields and worries about escalation in US- war.

The local unit, however, pared the initial losses and finally settled the day on a higher note at 70.79 to the US dollar, up 8 paise.

"The recovered sharply from the day's low in the second half after spoke of mutual beneficiary agreement between US and his Chinese counterpart," V K Sharma, Head PCG & Capital Group, HDFC Securities, explained.

The rupee Monday fell by 18 paise to close at 70.87 against the

"Our analysis suggests the fair value of the INR, based on productivity-adjusted REER, is in the 67-70 range. If the current trend of lasts through March 2019, we estimate end-FY19 INR against USD could in the 69-72 range," and said in a research report.

dealers said bullish trend in the as well as easing also supported the rupee's upward movement.

Globally, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading 0.23 per higher at $60.62 per barrel.

The benchmark Sensex rose for the second day, gaining over 159 points on hectic buying in and IT stocks as easing concerns on the macro-economic front bolstered investors' risk appetite. The broader too witnessed a rise of 57 points.

The 10-year government bond yield remained almost flat at 7.732 per from its previous close of 7.727 per

The remained strong at almost two-week high of 97.19 against the basket of global currencies.

Meanwhile, (FIIs) made fresh purchases worth Rs 811.52 crore Tuesday, according to the provisional data.

The (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 70.9065 and for rupee/euro at 80.4207. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 90.8369 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 62.49.