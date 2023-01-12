JUST IN
Public sector firms' share in total market cap at a three-year high
Kamdhenu Ventures to list on stock exchanges this month: Group CMD
Paytm, Nykaa slide up to 9% after huge block deals at both counters
Wipro Q3 revenues may rise up to 3% QoQ; flattish margins likely: Analysts
Stock of this SME plastic products maker has zoomed 100% in 15 trading days
Goldiam Int'l soars 16% after Ashish Kacholia buys stake in Dec quarter
Tech view: Check key levels on Sensex, Nifty as trend remains indecisive
Sah Polymers debuts on strong note; lists at 31% premium to issue price
Varun Beverages extends fall on profit booking; stock slips 10% in 3 days
CARE Ratings surges 7%, hits 52-week high in subdued market
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Public sector firms' share in total market cap at a three-year high
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi allows stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts in same commodity

Also, the stock exchanges have suggested Sebi to launch multiple contracts on same commodity to cater to all value chain participants

Topics
SEBI | Stock exchanges | stock markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
This would come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday allowed stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts in the same commodity in a bid to encourage broader participation of investors in commodity derivatives market.

This would come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The move came after the stock exchanges expressed their concerns before Sebi that due to the requirement of a single contract on a particular commodity, except for gold, silver and precious metals, the participation of investors, especially in metal contracts, is limited.

Also, the stock exchanges have suggested Sebi to launch multiple contracts on same commodity to cater to all value chain participants.

"Accordingly, after due consultations, it has been decided that stock exchanges may be allowed to launch multiple contracts in same commodity," the markets regulator said.

A derivative contract, which has a commodity as its underlying is known as a 'commodity derivatives' contract. Generally, the commodities traded in commodity derivatives market are classified into two broad categories -- agricultural commodities and non-agricultural commodities.

In December, the regulator had extended the suspension of futures and options trading in seven agricultural commodities for one more year till December 2023 in a bid to rein in prices.

Seven agricultural commodities suspended by Sebi are wheat, moong, paddy (non-basmati), chana, crude palm oil, mustard seeds and their derivatives and soya bean and its derivatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 17:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.