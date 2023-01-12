Sebi allows stock exchanges to launch multiple contracts in same commodity

Capital regulator on Thursday allowed to launch multiple contracts in the same commodity in a bid to encourage broader participation of investors in commodity derivatives market.

This would come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The move came after the expressed their concerns before that due to the requirement of a single contract on a particular commodity, except for gold, silver and precious metals, the participation of investors, especially in metal contracts, is limited.

Also, the have suggested to launch multiple contracts on same commodity to cater to all value chain participants.

"Accordingly, after due consultations, it has been decided that stock exchanges may be allowed to launch multiple contracts in same commodity," the regulator said.

A derivative contract, which has a commodity as its underlying is known as a 'commodity derivatives' contract. Generally, the commodities traded in commodity derivatives market are classified into two broad categories -- agricultural commodities and non-agricultural commodities.

In December, the regulator had extended the suspension of futures and options trading in seven agricultural commodities for one more year till December 2023 in a bid to rein in prices.

Seven agricultural commodities suspended by Sebi are wheat, moong, paddy (non-basmati), chana, crude palm oil, mustard seeds and their derivatives and soya bean and its derivatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)