JUST IN
Treasury yield curve inverts: What it means and what does it signal?
Triveni, Renuka: Sugar stocks rebound, may further see up to 17% rise
Adani Enterprises, ACC: Time to sell Adani group stocks after a sharp run?
SeQuent Scientific rallies 15% on terminating pact to acquire Tineta Pharma
NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook
Jindal Saw hits over 5-year high; zooms 94% in 3 months on healthy outlook
Gokaldas Exports dips 4% after 13% equity changes hands via block deal
Stocks to Watch: Bharat Forge, Shoppers Stop, Gokaldas, Lotus Chocolate
Stock Market Live: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty near 17,650; RIL, M&M slip 2%
Sebi puts restrictions on cos opting share buyback via stock exchange route
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Stock of this electric bus manufacture has zoomed 68% in 10 trading days
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sebi extends deadline till Mar 15 to submit comments on REITs, InvITs

Markets regulator Sebi extended the timeline till March 15, for submission of public comments on a proposal pertaining to higher responsibility for sponsors of investment vehicles -- REITs and InvITs

Topics
SEBI | REITs | InvITs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Sebi

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the timeline till March 15, for submission of public comments on a proposal pertaining to higher responsibility for sponsors of investment vehicles -- REITs and InvITs.

The regulator had put in place a consultation paper on holding of sponsors in Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs) on February 23 and sought public comments on the same by March 8.

"It has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to March 15, 2023," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a public notice.

In its consultation paper, the regulator proposed changes to rules governing REITs and InvITs whereby sponsors will be required to own a certain percentage of units in these investment vehicles.

The changes were proposed keeping in mind the interest of unit holders and the structural vulnerabilities associated with absence of a sponsor for REITs and InvITs.

The watchdog suggested that the sponsors of REITs/InvITs should hold 15 per cent of the capital for a period of three years from the date of listing as there is no mandatory unit holding requirement after three years.

It was also proposed to mandate sponsors to hold 5 per cent of the unit capital after 3-5 years, 3 per cent from 5-10 years, 2 per cent from 10-20 years and 1 per cent after 20 years.

As per Sebi, the REIT/InvIT industry is in a nascent stage and continuously evolving, there is a need to have at least one sponsor throughout the life of the investment managers.

REITs and InvITs are relatively new investment instruments in the Indian context but are extremely popular in global markets.

While a REIT comprises a portfolio of commercial real assets, a major portion of which is already leased out, InvITs comprise a portfolio of infrastructure assets, such as highways and power transmission assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.