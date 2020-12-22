Sebi grants exemptions for delisting of Pagita Leasing and Finance Company

-
ALSO READ
Sebi to empanel securities mkt trainers for investor education initiative
Sebi gives more time to submit applications for securities market trainers
Make gradual entry in mkts, understand risks: Sebi chief to small investors
If your multi-cap fund becomes much riskier after new Sebi rules, exit it
Sebi defers T+1 settlement plan after opposition from foreign investors
-
Regulator Sebi has granted certain exemptions to Pagita Leasing and Finance Company Ltd for voluntary delisting of its equity shares.
In its application for delisting, the company submitted that 99.96 per cent stake is held by the promoter group and the rest is held by an individual.
Pagita Leasing, which is listed on the BSE, was suspended by the exchange back in 2002.
Sebi, in its order passed on Monday, said that in case of the applicant company, almost 100 per cent of the equity is with the promoters and there are effectively no public shareholders.
The company should make a public announcement about the delisting and also write to the individual holding the shares to tender the same.
While allowing relaxations Sebi said, "...applying in full the processes/requirements contemplated in the Delisting Regulations on the applicant company, whose shareholding pattern has remained unchanged since 2002 and has practically no public shareholders, would be onerous and contrived".
In case the individual expresses his desire to exit, the company should provide an exit opportunity to him. In this regard, the firm should take up a valuation exercise to provide exit to the said public shareholder, the order said.
"Thereafter, the applicant company shall approach the stock exchange for guidance and the exchange shall do the needful to allow the company to get delisted," it noted.
Further, Sebi said the exercise of delisting should be completed within six months from the date of the order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU