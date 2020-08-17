JUST IN
Market Wrap, August 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today
Sebi imposes Rs 1 million fine on Bank of Baroda for violating MF norms

Bank of Baroda on Monday said capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on the bank for violating mutual fund regulations.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

"The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in exercise of power...has imposed penalty aggregating to Rs 10 lakh on the bank for non-compliance of Regulation 7B of Sebi (Mutual Fund Regulations), 1996 with the directions issued by Sebi in the case of holding, more than prescribed limit, equity shares of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd and UTI Trustee Pvt Ltd," Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Whole time member of the Sebi had earlier directed the bank to comply with the guidelines on or before December 31, 2020, the filing said.

Bank of Baroda shares closed 0.11 per cent up at Rs 46.15 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 18:07 IST

