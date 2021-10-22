Sebi streamlines grievance redressal system, to benefit clients

-
ALSO READ
Irdai looking for agency to manage its grievance redressal centre
Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes report under IT rules
Amid tussle with govt, Twitter's interim grievance officer for India quits
Google, Facebook updating websites to announce grievance officers: Report
Twitter names Vinay Prakash as resident grievance officer for India
-
In order to further enhance the effectiveness of Investor Grievance Redressal System and Arbitration Mechanism at the stock exchanges, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has mandated that clients getting favorable orders on their complaint against market operators will be suitably compensated even if process goes into arbitration and appeals.
In an amendment to its Investor Grievance Redressal System, the market regulator has now mandated that clients getting favourable orders would get 50 per cent of the admissible claim value or Rs 2 lakh, whichever is less, even if the members take the matter to arbitration.
For this to apply, the SEBI has said that the claim value admissible to the clients should not be not more than Rs 20 lakh. And all the money under this claim would have to be released to the client from investors protection fund (IPF) of the stock exchange.
As per the amended rules, in case the arbitration award is in favour of the client and the member opts for appellate arbitration, then a positive difference of 50 per cent of the amount mentioned in the arbitration award or Rs 3 lakh, whichever is less, and the amount already released to the client earlier shall be paid from the IPF.
In case the appellate arbitration award is in favour of the client and the member opts for making an application under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 to set aside the appellate arbitration award, then a positive difference of 75 per cent of the amount mentioned in the appellate arbitration award or Rs 5 lakh, whichever is less, and the amount already released will need to be paid to the client.
In the revised process, the total amount released to the client through the facility of interim relief from the IPF will not exceed Rs 10 lakh in a financial year, the SEBI has said.
The move is expected to prevent client complaints from being locked into long-drawn arbitration without any immediate relief. The changes are also expected to prevent unnecessary arbitration and quicker settlement of grievances raised by clients. The SEBI said that changes would become effective from January 1, 2022.
The regulator has also advised the stock exchanges to make necessary amendments to the relevant bye-laws, rules and regulations to implement the changes.
--IANS
sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU