SpiceJet shares close down over 4% after loss of Rs 729 crore in Q1

Shares of SpiceJet on Monday declined by more than 4 per cent at close after the company reported a loss of Rs 729 crore for the April-June quarter.
The stock tumbled 11.61 per cent to Rs 63.55 during the day on the BSE before closing at Rs 68.70, lower by 4.45 per cent. In volume terms, 2.66 lakh shares were traded at the BSE.
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday reported a net loss of Rs 729 crore for the quarter ended June as its flight operations were affected due to the second wave of the pandemic. It had posted a net loss of Rs 593 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
The airline's operating revenue stood at Rs 1,266 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22, higher than Rs 705 crore reported in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.
Operating expenses during the June 2021 quarter were Rs 1,995 crore, compared to Rs 1,298 crore earlier.
SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "The last five quarters have been the most difficult phase ever for SpiceJet as aviation remained the worst-hit sector during the second wave as well."
The first quarter was severely impacted by the second wave as passenger traffic almost disappeared, he said.
