SREI Mutual Fund ceases to exist as a mutual fund, says Sebi

regulator Sebi on Friday said Mutual Fund now ceases to exist as a mutual fund.

Mutual Fund Asset Management Pvt Ltd had informed the regulator that they want to surrender the registration granted to Mutual Fund Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF), as per a press release.

The regulator has accepted the request for surrender of certificate of registration of SREIMF.

"Consequently, SREIMF ceases to exist as a mutual fund w.e.f. October 22, 2021," Sebi said.

SREIMF will continue to be responsible for all the liabilities / obligations which may arise for the period prior to surrender of certificate of registration.

