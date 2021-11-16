Tarsons Products IPO subscribed 3.58 times on second day

-
ALSO READ
Tarsons IPO subscribed 3.6x on Day-2 on retail, HNI interest
Tarsons Products raises Rs 306 crore from anchor investors
Life sciences company Tarsons Products' IPO to open on November 15
Life sciences firm Tarsons Products sets IPO price band at Rs 635-662/share
Labware company Tarsons Products' Rs 1,024-crore IPO to open Monday
-
The initial public offer of life sciences company Tarsons Products Limited was subscribed 3.58 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday.
The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO received bids for 3,88,07,802 shares against 1,08,44,104 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.74 times, non-institutional investors 3.98 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 1.30 times.
The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares.
Price range for the IPO is at Rs 635-662 per share.
Tarsons Products on Friday raised Rs 306 crore from anchor investors.
The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards paying debt, funding a part of the capital expenditure for the new manufacturing facility at Panchla in West Bengal, and general corporate purposes.
Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organisations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies and hospitals.
It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.
The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.
ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU