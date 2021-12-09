Treat crypto or digital tokens as securities of special class, says CII

-
ALSO READ
Now invest in crypto like mutual funds, social tokens and celebrity NFTs
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
New plan to tax blockchain ecosystem in the works amid wide adoption of NFT
Artist who squirts paint with eyes destroys canvases to create NFTs
As crypto slips, young investors resist urge to press panic button
-
Crypto or digital tokens should be treated as securities of a special class to which the provisions of existing securities regulations will not apply, and a new set of regulations appropriate to the context should be evolved and applied, CII said in a statement.
This would mean regulatory focus principally on dealings and custody, rather than on issuance (except where issuance entails an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to the public by an issuer established in India), it said.
Centralised exchanges and custody providers that may be established in India, must be required to register with Sebi and to adhere to KYC and AML compliance requirements that apply to financial markets intermediaries, it said, adding they should be held legally accountable and liable for the safekeeping of the crypto/digital tokens held by participants in digital wallets offered by them.
"To support this obligation, centralised exchanges may be required to maintain minimum capital and guarantee fund while complying with investor disclosure requirements which are prescribed by regulations from time to time, with respect to trading and investment risks," it said.
It is to be noted that the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, has been included in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II for the introduction in the ongoing winter session.
The bill proposes to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Bulletin said.
It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.
The chamber also recommended extending the treatment of crypto/digital tokens as securities' of a special class with regard to income tax law and GST law.
Crypto/digital tokens can be considered as capital assets' for income tax purposes unless specifically treated as stock in trade' by a participant/ assessee, it said.
It is also recommended to impose tax reporting requirements on participants who are investing or dealing in crypto assets (whether through a centralised crypto exchange or otherwise) through specific disclosures in income tax returns.
The regulators and tax authorities must commence capacity building to harness the power of big data and analytics for surveillance of the digital trail embedded in the blockchain network on which digital/cryptocurrencies/ assets run, the chamber said.
To safeguard the Indian public interest, the legal power to issue a crypto/digital token of Indian Rupee should be limited to Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) issuance by the RBI.
Alternatively, it said, if such issuance by any institution other than the RBI is considered acceptable, such issuance must be subject to the prior RBI approval, which must be conditional upon compliance with stringent prudential norms of holding assets mostly in credit-risk free, treasury bills/short duration sovereign securities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU