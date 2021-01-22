UBS sells IndusInd Bank shares worth over Rs 366 crore on the open market

Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold nearly 40 lakh shares of Bank Ltd worth over Rs 366 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the data available on the BSE, Principal Capital Asia offloaded 39.50 lakh shares of the bank at an average price of Rs 928 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 366.56 crore.

The shares of Bank were purchased by BofA Securities Europe SA at the same price, the data showed.

According to the shareholding data of Bank for the December 2020 quarter, Principal Capital Asia held 2.35 per cent stake in the bank as a public shareholder.

On Friday, shares of the bank fell 3.55 per cent to Rs 893.40 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)