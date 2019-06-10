1 dead, 6 injured after crane collapses on Dallas apartment building

A woman was killed and six others sustained injuries on Sunday after a collapsed onto an apartment building in downtown Dallas, amid inclement weather conditions, a said.

The fell onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex, which left a large hole in the east side of the building and landed on an adjacent parking garage, quoted Fire-Rescue as saying.

According to videos doing the round on social media, the was dangerously swaying due to the strong winds with debris falling at different places before it eventually fell.

Firefighters along with live-find rescue dogs are searching the complex for missing and injured people.

"This is a really challenging situation in the sense that I cannot personally recall that we've had a crane collapse that involved an already inhabited building," Evans said.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this incident. We only hope that the damage that's been inflicted thus far is where it stops," he added.

The had reported the crane collapse just after 2 pm (local time) and there were multiple reports of downed trees. A severe thunderstorm watch for the Dallas- area was issued at 11:25 am (local time).

Power outages were reported in the greater Dallas- area due to the inclement weather, affecting over 227,000 people residing there, according to electric company

