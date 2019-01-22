Odisha CM writes to Piyush Goyal for construction of Jaleswar to Digha rail line

wrote a letter to for construction of Railway line from to Digha in South Eastern Railway, sanctioned in 2011-12.

In the letter, dated January 21, the assured Goyal that the will provide necessary support for acquiring land if the proposal is approved.

Patnaik mentioned in the letter: "The Digha- Broad Gauge Rail Project (41 kilometres) was sanctioned by the during the year 2011-12. A length of seven kilometres of the project passes through while 34 kilometres of length passes through district in Even after seven years of its sanctioning, the project has not yet taken off in terms of construction. It is learnt that the project has been kept on hold as the land acquisition in potion has not progressed."

He also informed the that in the past he had also informed the then regarding the same.

"In this, I had proposed a change in the alignment in the aforesaid Broad Gauge Railway line, dates 13.06.2011 addressed to the then The proposed realigned line will pass through the State of Odisha touching various pilgrim and tourist spots like Bhubaneswar, Chandaneswar, and Such a change of alignment will not only help in development of tourism but will also aid in improving the socio-economic condition of the region," the said.

"Since such an important project in Odisha has been stalled for more than seven years, I would request you to kindly intervene into the matter and take an early decision to change the alignment so that the route may entirely pass through Odisha," Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)