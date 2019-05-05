2 men missing after helicopter crashes near Kent Island

A search is underway for two men who were aboard a helicopter that crashed near at the US state of on Saturday.

The crash was witnessed at around 12:30 pm by the brother of one of the men on board who had been boating in the vicinity, spokeswoman said.

Zilnicki added that the names of the missing men could not be released because their family members are yet to be informed about the incident.

The got the report of the crash at around 12:30 pm (local time), following which, he deployed two to the scene from its station in Annapolis, reported

The chopper was a white Cabri G2, a two-seat French-made aircraft. "The helicopter is submerged, but there's debris," Zilnicki said.

Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, as well as the Anne Arundel Fire Department's dive team and other agencies are on the scene to investigate the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)