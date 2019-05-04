Cyclone Fani: Rain to continue for another 6-8 hrs but no risk of 'more danger' in Bangladesh

The Meteorological Department on Saturday evening predicted that heavy would continue for another six to eight hours.

After 21 hours of hitting Odisha in a day before, cyclone 'Fani' crossed over to in the morning, killing at least 14 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction -- uprooting scores of trees and damaging nearly 13,000 houses.

The said that over 53,000 acres of cropland were fully destroyed.

"This is the initial data we have gathered," GM Abdul Quader, for the and Relief, told

So far, the government said to have distributed 3,800 metric tonnes of rice, ( Taka) Tk 1.97 crore in aid and 41,000 packets of dried among the victims.

Authorities said that is now completely out of any potential danger from cyclone 'Fani,' which has reduced down to a depression in the north.

"There is no more danger," Shamsuddin Ahmed, director of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told on Saturday afternoon.

"We have lowered all the danger signals. Fani has lost its potency. It is unlikely to cause any further damage," he added.

