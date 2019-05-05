Huawei leak row: Disclosure does not amount to any crime

The on Saturday declined to investigate the leak of details from a secret government discussion about company Huawei, saying that the disclosure does not amount to any crime.

In a statement, Neil Basu, Britain's counter-terrorism chief, said he was satisfied that the leak, which brought down the Defence Secretary, did not breach the Secrets Act, Al Jazeera reported.

"No crime has been committed and this is not a matter for the police," he said.

Opposition lawmakers had urged for an investigation after sacked as over reports that Britain had agreed to let participate in some aspects of Britain's new network.

The decision was reportedly made at an April 23 meeting of the (NSC). The council's discussions were only attended by senior ministers and security officials who first signed the that allows them to keep conversations private or risk prosecution.

Basu, whose section is responsible for investigating alleged breaches of the act, said a probe would be inappropriate.

"I am satisfied that the disclosure did not amount to a criminal offence, either under the or misconduct in a public office," Basu was quoted as saying.

"The leak did not cause damage to the public interest at a level at which it would be necessary to engage misconduct in a public office. It would be inappropriate to carry out a police investigation in these circumstances," he added.

Williamson has repeatedly denied he was the source of the leak and suggested that May had cleared to be involved in "non-core" elements of the

The 42-year-old former was once a trusted ally of May. He was May's when she successfully ran to become in 2016.

The is adamantly opposed to Huawei's involvement in developing Britain's due to the firm's obligation under Chinese law to help its home government gather intelligence or provide other when required.

