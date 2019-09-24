21st session of WHO-FAO coordinating committee of Asia begins

The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) Coordinating Committee was inaugurated in Panaji on September 23.

Originally being elected in July 2015 and re-elected in July 2017 by the Codex Alimentations Commission, this is the second session of the Coordinating Committee in Asia, hosting delegates from 18 member countries for a five-day event starting from September 23-27.

The objective of the session is to focus on food and safety at primary production involving issues and best practices for an evolving region, critical and emerging issues related to food safety for the region with an effort to identify focused action areas and exploring possibilities of mutual cooperation.

