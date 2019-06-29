Maharasthra CM expresses condolences to Pune wall collapse victims, city Mayor issues 'work stop' notice

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to families of those who lost their lives due to the wall collapse in Pune on Saturday.

"Extremely saddened to know about loss of lives in the Kondhwa, Pune wall collapse incident. My deepest condolences to the families and prying for a speedy recovery of the injured. Directed Pune Collector to conduct an in-depth enquiry", Fadnavis tweeted.

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune.

Meanwhile, Mukta Tilak, Mayor Pune, on Saturday said that a 'work stop' order has been issued so that "no work can be continued at the construction site."

"An investigation will be conducted in the incident and strict actions will be taken again those responsible. The municipal corporation is providing necessary assistance," said Mukta Tilak, Pune Mayor.

The rescue operation by the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has now ended said an official.

