3 terrorists arrested for attacking police post in Srinagar

Three terrorists linked to (JeM) were arrested from Wathora area of district for allegedly attacking a police post in Srinagar, said Police on Sunday.

One Chinese pistol, two magazines, six live rounds were recovered from their possession.

The three terrorists identified as Mushtaq, and are accused of carrying out an attack at a police post in Chanpora, on Friday.

According to police, while carried out a recce around the police post, transported the two on his bike and the main accused fired at the

wanted to loot weapons from the police post on the instruction of one Sameer, a terrorist who is active in Pulwama area, police said.

SSP Dr said, " and were college mates in Mushtaq hatched a conspiracy to loot weapons on the instructions of his friend Sameer. We have found JeM's involvement in this case."

has been involved in previous incidents of stone pelting, he said.

While Mushtaq has pursued masters in earth sciences, Sameer is an MA in education.

