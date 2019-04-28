JUST IN
3 terrorists arrested for attacking police post in Srinagar

ANI  |  General News 

Three terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district for allegedly attacking a police post in Srinagar, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

One Chinese pistol, two magazines, six live rounds were recovered from their possession.

The three terrorists identified as Mushtaq, Junaid and Lateef are accused of carrying out an attack at a police post in Chanpora, Srinagar on Friday.

According to police, while Junaid carried out a recce around the police post, Lateef transported the two on his bike and the main accused Mushtaq fired at the constable.

Mushtaq wanted to loot weapons from the police post on the instruction of one Sameer, a terrorist who is active in Pulwama area, police said.

Srinagar SSP Dr Haseeb Mughal said, "Sameer Ahmed and Mushtaq were college mates in Kashmir University. Mushtaq hatched a conspiracy to loot weapons on the instructions of his friend Sameer. We have found JeM's involvement in this case."

Junaid has been involved in previous incidents of stone pelting, he said.

While Mushtaq has pursued masters in earth sciences, Sameer is an MA in education.

First Published: Sun, April 28 2019. 17:22 IST

