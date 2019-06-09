Ravinder Raina claims he's on Hizbul Mujahideen's hit list

of BJP's unit Ravinder Raina has claimed that he is on the hit list of group

Speaking to ANI, Raina claimed that he was briefed by some senior officials of intelligence agencies that three terrorists belonging to have done a recce of his residence and BJP office in the state.

" and terrorists are cowards. They only know to backstab. This shows their frustration. Senior officials of intelligence agencies have informed me that three terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen, one from and two from have done a recce of my residence and party office. According to inputs, the terrorists are planning a fidayeen attack," he said.

Raina, who has been quite vocal against and its proxy apparatus in the state, maintained that he is not afraid of such things and will continue to promote nationalism in the Valley.

"However, there is nothing to worry about. We used to work like a soldier, and will continue to do so. Our mission is to make nationalist forces strong in the state and I will continue doing it. We will continue to boost the morale of our security forces," he added.

