A total of 459 cadets, including some from friendly countries, passed out of the (IMA) after a colourful and impressive Passing Out Parade at the Indian here on Saturday.

Of this, 382 would join the while 77 other officers belong to friendly countries.

These moments of happiness have come after a year of rigorous training, said Rajbir, head of academic department, IMA.

Cherish Mathson, General Commanding (GOC), was the reviewing of the parade.

After an impressive parade, the newly-commissioned cadets could be seen celebrating the day and rejoicing the memories of their days at the Indian Academy.

After today's passing out parade, IMA has added another achievement to its honorary name as it will now hold the record of giving 61,685 young officers to the country and abroad.

