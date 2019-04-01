4 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Four terrorists belonging to (LeT) and (HM) were killed in an encounter with the security forces on Monday morning in Lassipora area of district.

According to police, the terrorists were identified as Zaffar Paul, Aqib Ahmad Kumar, and Mohammad Shafi Bhat, all residents of Shopian while Tauseef belongs to

"On a credible input, a cordon and was launched in Lassipora area of district by police and security forces. During the searches, terrorists fired upon the The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the police said in a statement.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Police said that all the four terrorists were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including the attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

As per police records, these terrorists had a long history of terror crime records and several terror crime cases were registered against them.

The police have also requested the general public not to venture near the "People are requested to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all explosive materials if any," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)