Parliament needs to take decision: Sheila Dikshit on AAP's full statehood demand for Delhi

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit on Monday said that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) full statehood demand for Delhi can only be fulfilled through Parliament.
"We also tried this. But I feel that the Aam Aadmi Party does not understand that this won't be done just because they are asking for it. Parliament needs to take a decision on this. Till the time, Parliament won't do anything, nothing can be done," Dikshit told ANI here.
Dikshit, who was the Chief Minister of Delhi from 1998 to 2013, has been fielded by the Congress party from the North East Delhi seat in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.
"I will do my best to fulfil the responsibility given to me. I have contested from here earlier. I know the people here and they know me. We had started Metro from here. Our reputation is of working for the people," she said.
"Nothing is stable in politics. We have to face the challenges in front of us," she added when asked about contesting against BJP and AAP.
All the seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi will go for polls on May 12. The result will be announced on May 23.
