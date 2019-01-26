70th Republic Day: From Madarsa in Lucknow to synagogue in Pune, tricolour flies high across India

On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, the tricolour was hoisted at a Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's on Saturday.

The unfurling of the tricolour at the Darul Uloom Firangi Mahal Madrasa was followed by a further celebration of the festival.

In Pune, the Bene Israeli community hoisted the Indian flag at its synagogue in Pune. The flag was hoisted at the

Union Ministers and unfurled the tricolour at their respective residences while (BJP) unfurled the tricolour at the party office in the capital

The celebrated India's 70th at 18 thousand feet above the sea in minus 30 degrees. The troops hoisted the national flag.

Meanwhile, with South African watching the proceedings, displayed its military might and rich cultural diversity during the dazzling 70th parade in the Capital which for the first time saw veteran soldiers of the walking down the Rajpath.

The Parade Ceremony commenced with the nation in paying homage to soldiers killed in combat by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at Gate.

The grand finale of the parade was a spectacular flypast by the IAF which commenced with the 'Rudra' formation comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters in 'Vic' formation, followed by the 'Hercules' formation comprising three Super aircraft in 'Vic' formation. Behind the 'Hercules' formation was the 'Netra' the "Eye in the Sky".

Trailing them was the 'Sutlej Formation' which is AN 32 aircraft flying in 'Vic' formation. Behind the 'Netra' formation was the 'Globe' formation, comprising one C-17 Globemaster flanked by two MKIs. One of the was for the first time flying with bio-fuel.

Next in line were the Five Jaguar Deep penetration strike aircraft, in 'Arrowhead' formation. Following the Jaguars were five Upgrade Air Superiority Fighters in 'Arrowhead' formation. Three state-of-the-art, MKIs of executed the Trishul manoeuvre.

The culmination of the parade was marked by a lone MKI flying at a speed of 900 km/hr splitting the sky with a 'Vertical Charlie' manoeuvre over the saluting dais. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and release of balloons.

