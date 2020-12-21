8th instalment of Rs 6,000 cr released to states to meet GST shortfall

-
ALSO READ
States to bear interest burden for borrowing Rs 2.35 trn shortfall in GST
GST compensation shortfall: Centre to borrow Rs 1.1 trn on behalf of states
GST borrowing to meet states shortfall must be reasonable: Finance Secy
GST shortfall: Govt allows 20 states to borrow Rs 69,000 crore more
Centre gives states two options to meet GST compensation cess shortfall
-
The Ministry of Finance has released eighth weekly installment of Rs 6,000 crore to states to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation shortfall.
Of this, Rs 5,516.6 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of Rs 483.4 crore has been released to the three union territories with legislative assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Puducherry) which are members of the GST Council.
The remaining five states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim -- do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation, according to an official statement released on Monday.
The government had set up a special borrowing window in October to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.
The borrowings have been done in seven rounds. The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 4.1902 per cent. So far, an amount of Rs 48,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.6986 per cent.
In addition to providing funds through special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the government has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.5 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to the states choosing option one.
All the states have been given their preference for option one. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs 1.06 lakh crore (0.5 per cent of GSDP) has been granted to 28 states under this provision.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU