20 aftershocks recorded after 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

At least 20 aftershocks have been recorded after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's province on Friday afternoon.

"According to BMKG monitoring, until 21:00 Western Time (WIB), some 20 aftershocks have occurred in various magnitudes," quoted the of Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Agency (BMKG) as saying.

While the strongest has been recorded at 5.6 on the Richter Scale, the mildest one is at 3.4, according to

A tsunami alert had been sounded following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the region, which is still reeling in the aftermath from September's dual and tsunami which claimed a staggering 4,340 lives.

Rehabilitation efforts to relocate the displaced are still underway from the 7.5 earthquake which had struck the cities of and in September.

is highly susceptible to and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including and

