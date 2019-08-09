Save energy on the move: Now, buy solar-powered 'foldable' house on Amazon

If you are always on the move and want to conserve energy, a solar-powered house is listed on Amazon that can give you the best of both worlds.

As Cnet reports, the Weizhengheng house comes from China-based Wzhgroup that specialises in flat-pack and container building and features solar and wind power systems, a bathroom, a kitchen and remote control for the hydraulic system to expand or fold up the house.

The tiny house costs $23,800 but the structure is not eligible for Prime and shipping cost is an additional USD 1,000. Sadly, it is only available for purchase in the US.