Aadhar not mandatory to file nominations for national awards anymore

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification stating that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for online nomination on the "National Awards Portal".
The notification issued on Thursday read that the MHA, having been authorised by the Central Government, is allowed to perform Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, for the " National Awards Portal" for the purposes given in the notification.
"Online Nominations for various awards of different Ministries/ Departments. And Online Nomination from individual or organizations or Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in various fields/ activities," read the notification.
It further read, "Under Secretary (Public), Ministry of Home Affairs shall adhere to the guidelines with respect to use of Aadhaar authentication as laid down by the Central Government."
Earlier, Aadhaar was made mandatory for the nomination of Awards.
The column 'Do you have Aadhaar' on National Awards Portal has been disabled.
