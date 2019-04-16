ThatWare innovates traditional digital marketing with artificial intelligence

THATWARE, a leader in AI-powered digital across the globe has conceptualised 100 per cent AI driven digital solutions such as sales funnel hike, CRO, ORM, rankings, advanced technical SEO and advanced on-page SEO. Their services are simple and affordable for various companies including many million dollar companies.

(AI) has been lately changing the world and the way we look at it. AI has been impacting all spheres of the DigitalAge world. When it comes to making sales and delivering services, all businesses - whether start-ups, large corporations or fortune companies, it depends upon SEO services for substantial sales figures. This is where AI seeps in businesses.

is founded by Tuhin Banik, a professional digital It works on various sectors ranging from semantics, NLP, data science, AI through to and advanced SEO. AI-driven marketing has delivered exemplary sales and revenue to their clients over the years.

"There are endless marketing companies out there and so are AI companies. However, at THATWARE, we use 100 per cent AI solutions along with data-driven strategies for effective marketing challenges for our clients. The end results of Information retrieval and by using AI are matchless", commented Banik on the unique AI-DM concept.

"At THATWARE, our biggest uniqueness is that our end goals for are not just selling a service or package. We consider as the largest marketplace which can help an to get the right exposure. Therefore, we provide customized with advanced techniques. We have helped many multi-million dollar companies with the right KPIs and the case studies can be shared with the people who are keen to get in touch with us", added Banik.

"We have taken a giant leap ahead. I along with Sravan Mukka, are working on building the world's first AI city. It will be a smart city that will have crucial functionality and systems that can solve the challenges faced by common people. It will help improve the lifestyle and living standard in general. The project requires an investment of USD 5M - USD10M in the initial phase. We are currently open to investment enquiries for the AI City project", explained Banik about the future prospects.

