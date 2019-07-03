JUST IN
Actor Bhagyashree's husband held in gambling racket case

ANI  |  General News 

'Maine Pyar Kiya' fame actor Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested in connection with a gambling racket, police said on Wednesday.

According to an official from Amboli police station, Dasani was arrested from his residence on Tuesday and he was produced before a local court. After the proceeding, the court granted bail to him.

Dasani is a producer and businessman, who had made his debut with "Payal" movie in 1992.

First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 16:05 IST

