Daily Ninja crosses 2 million orders per month in March 2019

Bengaluru-based & amp; grocery delivery start-up today announced that the company completed more than 2 million orders in the month of March 2019. This is a major milestone in the hotly contested space of hyper local deliveries where has established a clear lead over its rivals. Established in late 2015, has seen scorching pace of growth in its daily deliveries and has raced ahead of others in the market.

DailyNinja currently does 70,000+ deliveries per day and operates out of six cities viz Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune & amp; Mysore. It works on a subscription model that delivers items ranging from milk, bread, eggs & amp; other breakfast items to vegetables & amp; groceries as well. DailyNinja customers can order all their household needs by 11 pm and get their orders delivered by 7 am the next morning. Timely & amp; reliable deliveries and ease-of-use of the platform for the regular customer has made DailyNinja the go-to choice for the & amp; grocery delivery needs of the customers.

"We were doing about 17k orders a day 12 months ago. We have grown 4x over the last year to touch 70k orders a day and it has been a tremendous effort by our team. This has allowed us to widen our margin as the largest in the country in this segment. Our endeavour is to bring the DailyNinja experience to customers in different parts of the country & amp; transform their & amp; grocery buying experience," said, Sagar Yarnalkar, of DailyNinja.

The company hopes to provide the customers with greater choice & amp; flexibility in their daily delivery needs and replicate the success that it has enjoyed in rest of till date.

DailyNinja delivers milk and grocery through an early morning delivery network right at your doorstep. The company was incorporated in June 2015 by and and is based out of The company is backed by India, and

