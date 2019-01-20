Ahead of Republic Day, Section 144 imposed in UP's Kasganj town

In the backdrop of the violence that erupted last year during a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the Republic Day, the has invoked Section of (Code of Criminal Procedure) across the town, which prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons.

The has also beefed up the security arrangements by deploying additional forces across the town. The administration and the police personnel also conducted a flag march on Sunday to instill the sense of confidence among the people.

"Last year on January 26, a procession was organised with the permission of the during which the violence erupted and one person lost his life. This year also, the same organisation had asked for permission to take out the Tiranga Yatra, but the permission was not given," said RP Singh, District Magistrate,

The officials said that has been divided into two zones, eight sectors and 50 sensitive points, which have been allocated to the magistrates and police officials to prevent and deal with any untoward situation.

"The additional police forces from the neighboring districts have also been called along with the PAC as part of security arrangements," said

