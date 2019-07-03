Justin Bieber accused of "degrading women", underpaying ex-choreographer

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber's former choreographer Emma Portner is speaking out against him.

The choreographer, who worked on Bieber's 'Purpose' World Tour and stars in his 2015 'Life Is Worth Living' music video, recently shared that she made "less than minimum wage" while working for the singer and slammed him for the way he treats women by calling it an "abomination," reported People.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, tagging Bieber's account, she wrote, "I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content, you made millions off of. While I made zilch. Natta. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested."

"I couldn't afford to eat. I was sweeping studio floors to be able to practice my own craft. The way you degrade women is an abomination," she continued.

Portner then went on criticise Bieber for collaborating with "overly problematic people."

"You religiously go to a church that does not support the LGBTQ+ community," she wrote in reference to Bieber's church, Hillsong.

"Your company hired an out lesbian in your music video, and to choreograph some content for your purpose world tour. How do you feel about that? A lesbian, HELPING YOU, for a disrespectful amount of money, as you attend a church that goes against my existence," she added.

Portner's wife and actor Ellen Page previously called Hillsong 'infamously anti LGBTQ" in a tweet posted in February.

"I can only hope for your enlightenment. That you read a ton of books. I will gladly purchase and send you some books that will change the way your traumatized brain thinks. You depend on proper guidance to move forward. I BEG that you find it. A straight white pastor/manager can't be your only major source of world view," Portner said in the message directed at Bieber.

"I have so much to say but mostly I really hope you educate yourself beyond your bible. You have IMMENSE power. Use it to STOP DEGRADING WOMEN," she added.

Portner concluded by writing, "We should all be 'checking on you' and Chris Brown because you both need to be held accountable."

This comes just a day after the 'Sorry' singer shared a statement on Instagram defending his long-time music manager Scooter Braun, who Taylor Swift has accused of "manipulative bullying" in the wake of him purchasing Big Machine Label Group and her songs.

