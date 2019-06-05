Akshay Kumar performs scary stunt for 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Kumar who is known for his stunts leaves no stone unturned to surprise his fans.

The released a picture on from the sets of his upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' where he is seen performing a scary

The 'Padman' is seen "casually hanging" upside down from a helicopter and chasing who speeds his bike on a runway.

"Casually hanging, off a helicopter...just another day on the sets of Sooryavanshi

P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision," he wrote.

[{45311cbc-f67a-49f3-8a6c-d9a864e22ddc:intradmin/aKSHAY_KUMAR.JPG}]

Earlier was spotted speeding on the roads of Bankok where he filmed an action scene from the flick.

Taran Adarsh shared the picture of the 51-year-old on his account."Action. Stunts. Chase. Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of # for # Akshay collaborates with for the first time," he tweeted.

Donning a black T-shirt paired with seaweed colour pants and black shades, Akshay looks a stylish cop, while the intense and captivating look on the face of Akshay gives a hint of him being a no-nonsense cop.

This is the first time that the has collaborated with Rohit for a project. Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with

After the success of 'Simmba' and 'Singham', Rohit has expanded his cop universe with 'Sooryavanshi'. Akshay's entry was teased in the climax of 'Simmba' as an

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)