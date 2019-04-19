Timothy Fosu-Mensah to undergo knee surgery

Fulham defender is heading back to Old from Fulham for rehabilitation and will undergo a

"Following assessment of an sustained in the recent Fulham versus Everton game, will undergo He will return to United for rehabilitation," Fulham posted on their website on Friday.

international has 21 appearances to his name for the Red Devils across all competitions and joined Fulham in August last year. However, his performances at have made him a regular target for criticism.

The 21-year old has played just 12 times in the Premier League, the latest against Everton on Saturday when he picked up the

Fulham will now face Bournemouth at on April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)