JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Delhi Police register murder case in ND Tiwari son's death

Scientists find how general anaesthesia works?
Business Standard

Timothy Fosu-Mensah to undergo knee surgery

ANI  |  Football 

Fulham defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is heading back to Old Trafford from Fulham for rehabilitation and will undergo a knee ligament surgery.

"Following assessment of an injury sustained in the recent Fulham versus Everton game, Timothy Fosu-Mensah will undergo knee ligament surgery. He will return to Manchester United for rehabilitation," Fulham posted on their website on Friday.

Netherlands international has 21 appearances to his name for the Red Devils across all competitions and joined Fulham in August last year. However, his performances at Craven Cottage have made him a regular target for criticism.

The 21-year old has played just 12 times in the Premier League, the latest against Everton on Saturday when he picked up the injury.

Fulham will now face Bournemouth at Dean Court on April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 19 2019. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU