Alex Rodriguez changes 2019 Met Gala story after Kylie Jenner claps back

star has clarified the remarks he made in an interview about his conversation with reality TV star and makeup

After clapped back at Alex, who claimed that the reality star bragged about her wealth during the 2019 Met Gala, the 43-year-old star issued a clarification on his handle.

Setting the record straight, he wrote, "OMG that's right @KylieJenner!! It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove."

The tweet comes after the 21-year-old beauty fired back, quoting a People article about his remarks, stating that they did not discuss her wealth.

"Umm no i didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones," she said in her tweet, adding a shrug and a face-palm emoji.

Some fans were left confused by Rodriguez's tweet.

"Awkward," one user said, while another added, "@KylieJenner im confused is he being sarcastic? you need to come at him directly haha:)"

"I think he's being sarcastic. But I'm just here for the meme of the surprised dog," said another user.

The awkward exchange happened on Tuesday after published an interview with Rodriguez in which the 43-year-old described attending this year's with fiancee

"We had a great table," he told the magazine. "We had and Kendall Kylie was talking about and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

Though Kylie actually didn't brag about her wealth, the 2019 came two months after named her the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, reported

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But the recognition feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back," the Kylie told the magazine at that time.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)