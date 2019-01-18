India lodges protest with Pak over constitutional status to Gilgit-Baltistan

on Friday lodged a strong protest against a recent order by the of on the so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan" which is deemed as interference in India's internal affairs, by summoning the of here.

The of on Thursday gave written orders regarding the constitutional status of and granted fundamental rights to the people residing in the region.

A press statement released by the on Friday reiterated that the entire state of and Kashmir, which also includes the so-called 'Gilgit-Baltistan' has been, is and shall remain an integral part of

" or judiciary have no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it," the statement read.

"Any action to alter the status of these occupied territories by Pakistan has no legal basis whatsoever," the statement added.

rejected such continued attempts by Pakistan to bring material change in these occupied territories and to camouflage grave human rights violations, exploitation and sufferings of the people living there. Pakistan was asked to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

The previous year in November, the had undertaken discussions over the provisional status of Gilgit-Baltistan, a day after Pakistan gave his nod to change the region's status to that of an interim province in principle.

Gilgit-Baltistan, a part of the erstwhile state of and Kashmir, has witnessed regular protests by activists over alleged human rights violations in the region. It is a part of what India refers to as Pakistan occupied (PoK) as Pakistan broke up its part of the annexed area into two parts - 'Azad' and

Giving provincial status to will be taken as the annexation of what Pakistan calls 'Azad' - The decision will be in direct conflict with Pakistan's earlier stance on the region, which they have termed as "free".

