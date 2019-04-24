Alia Bhatt's picture doing aerial yoga will give you ultimate fitness goal

Ali Bhatt's recent picture on is giving out some major workout goals.

The 'Kalank' shared a picture from her workout session, where she is seen doing aerial yoga along with her friend "Try try until you fly," she captioned the picture.

In the picture, Alia along with Akansha can be seen hanging through the roof with the help of long cloth. The two are practising aerial yoga during their morning yoga classes.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also shared Alia's picture on her handle. She wrote, "Flying divas Aliaa Bhatt, today doing some aerial yoga."

On the work front, Alia's period drama 'Kalank' is still in theatres. The is also preparing for the much-awaited film, ' '

The film 'Brahmastra,' helmed by Ayan Mukerji, has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

The film is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy, which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around this year.

