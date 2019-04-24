JUST IN
Pragya says NIA order on her candidature 'victory of truth'
Alia Bhatt's picture doing aerial yoga will give you ultimate fitness goal

ANI  |  Bollywood 

Actor Ali Bhatt's recent picture on social media is giving out some major workout goals.

The 'Kalank' actor shared a picture from her workout session, where she is seen doing aerial yoga along with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. "Try try until you fly," she captioned the picture.

In the picture, Alia along with Akansha can be seen hanging through the roof with the help of long cloth. The two are practising aerial yoga during their morning yoga classes.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora also shared Alia's picture on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Flying divas Aliaa Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor today doing some aerial yoga."

On the work front, Alia's period drama 'Kalank' is still in theatres. The actor is also preparing for the much-awaited film, 'Brahmastra.'

The film 'Brahmastra,' helmed by Ayan Mukerji, has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

The film is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy, which has been created by Ayan. It is slated to release around Christmas this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 19:16 IST

