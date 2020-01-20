All defence services tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge: CDS on Pakistan

-
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that all the Defence services are tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge.
"All defence services are tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge. It is very difficult to predict the scenario but we are always prepared for any task that we are assigned," General Bipin Rawat said while talking about Pakistan.
The Chief of Defence Staff along with Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria and DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy witnessed Suryakiran Aerobatic Team display at the Thanjavur air base during the SU-30 MKI fighter induction ceremony.
